Did you know Lage Raho Munnabhai was first offered to Aamir Khan? The original story of Sanjay Dutt-starrer will stun you

Actor Aamir Khan recently shared a compelling behind-the-scenes story about how he was almost a part of the iconic Munnabhai franchise. During a press conference, he discussed the early development of Lage Raho Munnabhai and disclosed that he was originally offered the role.

Aamir Khan revealed that director Rajkumar Hirani had first approached him with a script intended to be the debut Munnabhai film. At that time, Munnabhai MBBS—the 2003 hit that established Sanjay Dutt as the endearing gangster-turned-doctor—had not even been conceptualized.

However, the script Rajkumar Hirani pitched to Aamir underwent major transformations and eventually took shape as Lage Raho Munnabhai, the 2006 sequel that introduced the idea of Gandhigiri to audiences.

Recalling the moment, Aamir Khan shared that when Rajkumar Hirani came to narrate the script, he informed him that the original story had evolved into Munna Bhai 2 and that he no longer had a separate script to offer.

Aamir agreed with the decision, stating that he believed the project should move forward as the sequel. He expressed no regrets about not being part of the film, showcasing his trust in Hirani’s vision.

Providing more insight into the initial draft of Lage Raho Munnabhai, Khan revealed that the original story revolved around a young freedom fighter who was injured during a laathi charge and fell into a coma.

When he regained consciousness 40-45 years later, he found that India had gained independence and the world had moved on to the 1990s, while he remained stuck in the past. Unaware that Mahatma Gandhi had passed away, he continued conversing with him, which formed the core of the original concept.

Although Aamir Khan did not become part of the Munnabhai franchise, his partnership with Rajkumar Hirani later had a significant impact on Indian cinema. The two collaborated on the 2009 blockbuster 3 Idiots, which remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films, and the 2014 satirical sci-fi drama PK. On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par.