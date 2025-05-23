Prateik Smita Patil says growing up he wondered ‘Kaun hai maa, baap?’ Recalls facing ‘trauma’ because of Raj Babbar, Smita Patil

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of mental health issues.

Smita Patil and Raj Babbar’s son Prateik recently made headlines after he changed his last name to Prateik Smita Patil. Now, he opened up about his mom and dad and shared that he wondered who his parents were, as he always got ‘trauma’ because of them.

In an interview shared on Varinder Chawla’s YouTube channel, Prateik Smita Patil shared that after his mother’s demise, custody fights took place, and his mother’s family won the battle. Soon, they debated his last name, which was decided to be Babbar at that time. He shared that the name in the passport is Prateik Smit Babbar, and his schoolmates thought he belonged to a Christian family, given his middle name, Smit.

The Sikandar actor also opened up on being called Prateik Babbar during his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na, but after that, he went ahead without a surname. Sharing the same, he said, “In my first film, my name was Prateik Babbar and then the devil got the better of me and I started thinking, ‘Kaun hai maa? Kaun hai baap? (Who is mom? Who is dad?)’ Then I started thinking, ‘I don’t want to be Patil; I don’t want to be Babbar. I want to be just Prateik’.”

Prateik further shared that he was bitter about his parents and hence the decision to go without any surname came. He added that he didn’t want to belong to them. The actor shared, “They have only given me trauma my entire life. I don’t want to belong to them and then I continued with Prateik.”

The actor also opened up on the reason behind changing his name to Prateik Smita Patil and revealed that it was his wife, Priya Banerjee, who suggested this name. He revealed she asked him to honor his late mother, an actress who sacrificed her life for him. Prateik shared that after adding her name to his, he feels complete now.

For the unversed, Smita Patil lost her life just two weeks after giving birth to Prateik. She passed away after suffering from childbirth complications.

On the professional front, Prateik Smita Patil made his Bollywood debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008. She then went on to star in several movies and web series like Sikandar, Mumbai Diaries, Mulk, and Four More Shots Please.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with mental health, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Prateik Smita Patil’s brother Arya Babbar reacts to Sikandar actor dropping dad Raj Babbar’s surname; ‘Name change kar sakte ho wajood nahi’