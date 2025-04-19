‘I became a surrogate Smita Patil to her parents,’ claims Shabana Azmi; confesses she regrets saying ‘uncharitable’ things about her

Years after their celebrated work together in Indian parallel cinema, Shabana Azmi has opened up about her strained relationship with late actor Smita Patil, expressing regret over things said and left unsaid. Despite being hailed as two of the finest performers of their time, Shabana and Smita were often caught in what Shabana now calls an “inherent rivalry”—something that was never truly resolved.

In a recent conversation with Filmfare, Shabana acknowledged the complex dynamic that existed between them. While some might assume the press created tension for dramatic effect, she made it clear that their rivalry had roots beyond media speculation. There were efforts, though, to bridge the gap. Both Javed Akhtar, Shabana’s husband, and actor Raj Babbar—who was married to Smita—tried to bring the two together. But it didn’t work. “They wanted us to bury the hatchet,” she admitted, but said the relationship was never fully mended.

Over the years, whispers of professional competition between the two icons made headlines. It was believed that Smita had missed out on roles because of Shabana, a claim she dismissed in the interview. She said that Smita imagined roles were taken from her, but the truth was quite different. Directors like Shyam Benegal, she added, always had a clear vision of who they wanted. Shabana even revealed she was the original choice for Manthan, but had to walk away due to date conflicts. That led to Shyam Benegal casting Smita instead—and holding a grudge over Shabana’s decision for years.

Their on-screen chemistry reached a peak in Arth, Mahesh Bhatt’s landmark film, but behind the scenes, it only widened the rift. Shabana recalled that Smita had initially been offered a smaller part in the movie, but requested to play the “other woman,” a decision that, according to playwright Vijay Tendulkar, disrupted the film’s balance. Shabana also shared that during filming, Smita once advised her against using a particularly harsh line in a scene—advice Shabana chose not to follow, which caused further tension.

In hindsight, Shabana feels a deep sense of loss—not just for what never was, but for what could have been. “What was broken was never repaired,” she said, reflecting on how time and egos kept them apart. However, what followed Smita’s untimely death was something even Shabana didn’t expect. In a quiet, emotional turn, she found herself being embraced by Smita’s parents, who began treating her almost like a daughter. “In a strange way, after she passed away, I sort of became a surrogate Smita to her parents,” she said, still unsure how to fully explain the connection, but acknowledging that it somehow brought things full circle.

Looking back, Shabana admits she wishes she had done things differently. “I regret that I said uncharitable things about Smita. I really regret it,” she told Filmfare.

