Rajpal Yadav issues first statement after his father's demise; says, ‘Lekin unka aashirwad aur unse li hui jeevan…’
Rajpal Yadav's father unfortunately passed away today, January 24, 2025, and the Baby John actor has now issued an official statement regarding his demise.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of the death of an individual.
Rajpal Yadav’s father Naurang Yadav unfortunately passed away today, January 24, 2025. According to reports, he was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, where he died. Rajpal had apparently returned from Thailand just a day prior. Now, the actor has issued his first statement after his dad’s demise. He expressed that his father’s blessings and inspiration will always stay with him.
In his official statement, Rajpal Yadav confirmed the passing away of his father, saying, “Saathiyon, aaj humari energy, humari shakti, humare jeevan ke yodha, humare pujya pita, aaj nahin hai hum logon ke beech me shaaririk roop se (Friends, today my energy, my power, the warrior of my life, my revered father, is not physically present among us).”
He continued, “Lekin unka aashirwad aur unse li hui jeevan me prerna, woh sadaa humare sath hi hai (But his blessings and inspiration taken from him in life are always with us).”
The actor added, “I love you all. Aap sab ke aashirwad ke liye bahut, bahut dhanyawaad (Thank you very much for all your blessings).”
Just a few days ago, it was reported that Rajpal Yadav and some other members of the entertainment industry received some threatening emails. According to ANI, the police revealed that the emails came from an IP address in Pakistan. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.
