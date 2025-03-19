Rakesh Roshan reveals he feared getting k*lled by own security guards after 2000 shootout incident; ‘If someone wants to harm…’

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of shooting and weapons.

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently recalled a terrifying shooting incident from his past, describing it as a "bad dream." He admitted that there was a time when he feared being k*illed by his own security guards, stating, "No matter how many security personnel are around you, you are still an open target. If someone wants to harm you, security personnel won't be able to do anything."

In a conversation with ANI, Rakesh Roshan revealed that following the attack, he was assigned armed security guards for protection. However, rather than feeling secure, he admitted that he lived in constant fear that the guards might accidentally harm him or misfire.

Roshan expressed his concerns about personal safety despite having security personnel around him. He explained that no matter how many guards are present, if someone intends to cause harm, they wouldn’t be able to stop it.

The director recalled that after the 2000 incident, he was assigned two armed security guards who would sit in the backseat while he sat in the front. However, instead of feeling secure, this arrangement heightened his fear.

Rakesh admitted that he was constantly worried that if something went wrong, the guards sitting behind him with guns might accidentally harm him.

Roshan also shared that having constant security made him feel “very claustrophobic.” Even during his walks on the beach, the guards would follow him closely, making him feel confined. This unusual lifestyle eventually took a toll on him, prompting him to request the removal of his security detail.

He mentioned that during his beach walks, the presence of the two guards left him questioning the situation. Eventually, he asked for the security cover to be withdrawn, expressing that he was fine without it and would deal with whatever came his way.

Rakesh Roshan has helmed several iconic films over the years, including Khoon Bhari Maang, Karan Arjun, and Koyla, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. He has also collaborated with his son, Hrithik Roshan, on notable projects such as Koi... Mil Gaya and the Krrish series. Recently, a docu-series titled The Roshans, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and Rajesh Roshan, premiered on Netflix.