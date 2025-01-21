Saif Ali Khan Attack: Has Kareena Kapoor arrived at Lilavati Hospital to get actor discharged after stabbing incident?

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered multiple stab wounds during a robbery attempt at his Bandra home and later underwent surgery, is expected to be discharged on January 21, 2025. His wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was seen arriving at Lilavati Hospital, and it is speculated, based on earlier reports, that she has arrived for his discharge.

In the video, Kareena Kapoor is shown arriving at Lilavati Hospital accompanied by her security and police personnel. Earlier, an IANS report indicated that the discharge papers were submitted on the night of January 20, 2025.

As per the doctors, Saif Ali Khan's condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged later today. However, they have recommended that he rest and take it easy for the next few days to ensure a complete recovery. While the incident has raised significant concern, the actor's health is steadily improving.

An emergency surgery was conducted to prevent spinal fluid leakage and remove the knife fragment embedded in his back. Later, the hospital released a photo showing a 3-inch-long sharp object, identified as a piece of a knife, that had been lodged in his back.

On January 16, Saif Ali Khan was attacked by a burglar during a robbery attempt while trying to save his family. The actor sustained six stab wounds, two of which were especially serious due to their proximity to his spine.

The incident took place around 2:15 am when the burglar allegedly forced his way into the actor’s Bandra residence, first attacking the house help and then stabbing Saif when he tried to intervene.

The Mumbai police arrested the suspect in Thane and confirmed that he was a Bangladeshi national who had entered India illegally. The attacker, identified as Mohammed Shehzad, was a national-level wrestling champion in Bangladesh.

In a previous statement, Shehzad claimed that he was unaware of the actor's identity. He is currently in police custody after being presented in the Bandra Court.

According to the police, Shehzad entered the building with the intent to steal and first confronted Saif’s maid. When Saif intervened, a struggle broke out, resulting in the actor’s injuries. The intruder fled the scene, but the police later managed to apprehend him.

