Stree 2 Trailer Launch: Producer speaks up on clash with Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham's Vedaa; 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'

This Independence Day, three big Bollywood films i.e. Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa are clashing at the box office. The trailer of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi-led horror-comedy film was released on July 18 at a big event in Mumbai, and the producer Jyoti Deshpande opened up about it.

Jyoti who looked extremely confident about her upcoming film said that the team tried to avoid the clash but sometimes it's inevitable. She also said 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' while addressing the issue of the clash.

Stree 2 producer on film's clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Interestingly, Stree 2 was earlier scheduled to release on Aug 31, 2024. However, it was later preponed to release on Aug 15 which was also the release date of the upcoming Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu-led film Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa. At the trailer launch of Stree 2 when producer Jyoti Deshpande was asked about the upcoming three-way clash at the box office, she said clashes are inevitable sometimes.

Deshpande explained, "See whenever a film is ready to clash, that means we are coming with the feeling ki Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (The one who wins is the emperor)," while adding, "On a lighter note, saal mein 52 weeks hain, shradh mein ham nahi aate, IPL mein ham nahi aate, Ramzan mein nahi aate, Koi Khan aa gaya to ham nahi aate, Ek aadhi badi south film aa gayi to ham nahi aate. (There are 52 weeks in a year. We don't come on shradhs (a Hindu ritual), we skip IPL, Ramzan period, if some Khan superstar has a film to release, we skip that weekend, if there's a big south film set to release, we avoid that weekend too)."

"Bache 20 week, clash to hoga na, toh survival of the fittest, jungle law (Now that leaves us with 20 weekends so the clash is inevitable in this situation. So this means jungle law i.e. survival of the fittest)."

More about Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel of the highly appreciated 2017 horror-comedy and 5th part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead along with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, the film is among the most awaited ones of the year.

At the trailer launch, the makers also announced that they are already working on Stree 3.

