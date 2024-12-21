Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and more make strong style statements at NMACC Arts Cafe preview; Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set couple goals

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor and more graced the red carpet at NMACC Arts Cafe preview.

Sakshi N
Written by Sakshi N , Writer
Published on Dec 21, 2024 | 11:45 PM IST | 328
Katrina, Janhvi, Shahid, Mira and more make stylish appearances at NMACC Arts Cafe preview
Pic credits: Viral Bhayani

The preview night of NMACC Arts Cafe on Saturday, December 21, 2024 soon turned into a star-studded event in Mumbai. Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Janhvi Kapoor were among the many celebrities who graced the red carpet of the exclusive NMACC Arts Café preview night. They left everyone mesmerized with their chic and elegant fashion choices.

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi N

With a post graduation in journalism and additional specialisation in news reporting and an interest for Cinema, Sakshi

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles