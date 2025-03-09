Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal make us believe in fairytales with their looks and chemistry post a friend's wedding party; WATCH

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples, and they never fail to amaze with their appearances. Recently, the couple was spotted leaving after attending a friend’s wedding party, effortlessly capturing attention with their stunning looks and undeniable chemistry.

Katrina Kaif looked dreamy in a pastel pink, flowy off-shoulder gown that perfectly complemented Vicky Kaushal’s dapper all-black look. For the party, she kept her hair open and opted for a light yet chic makeup look that was simply jaw-dropping. The duo walked out hand-in-hand, making it impossible for us not to gush over them!

Earlier, Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures on Instagram from her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding celebrations. In the first photo, she posed with the bride and fellow bridesmaids, including her sister Isabelle Kaif and Mini Mathur, under a beautiful floral setup.

The actress also posted joyful moments of the bride and groom. The final slide featured a stunning snapshot of Katrina and Isabelle together.

For the occasion, Katrina dazzled in an ice-blue lehenga, elegantly accessorized with earrings, rings, and bracelets. Her makeup was flawless, perfectly complementing her look, while she left her hair open, adding a touch of effortless charm.

In the caption, Katrina Kaif wrote, “My Best Friends Wedding.” Recalling her first meeting with her friend, she said, “@karishmakohli there is no one quite like you, from the first day we first met 16 yrs ago ur joy and madness in equal measures grabbed my attention and there’s been no looking back since then.”

The Merry Christmas actress continued, “You’ve been forever by my side through the good and the bad, no matter what, you are always there for me, shiny and bright no matter what is happening in your own life. You truly are a gem of a person and you have the kindest, most generous and courageous soul.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline, though the project is currently on hold. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Chhaava, and up next, he is set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.