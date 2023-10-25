EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar claims ‘Sidharth Malhotra fans will be very proud’; shares exciting deets about Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra after the super success of Shershaah is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar yet again for Yodha. Ever since its inception, fans have been looking forward to the film updates. The hard-core action entertainer also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Recently, the man behind backing the highly-anticipated project, Karan Johar gave a sneak peek into its making and called it a tough film.

Karan Johar talks about Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar was asked about that one experience that stood out for him in the making of Yodha. In response to this, the ace filmmaker and producer revealed that it was not an easy film to make.

He stated, “Oh my God! Yodha was a tough film. When you see the film, and you’ll see the trailer, you will know it was not an easy film because while it has a lot of scale in many parts of the film, there is one chunk of it in which we had to build the entire set of a plane and the action crew was from South Africa and there were multiple cameras and multiple rehearsals. So, there was a lot of prep work done to get it right.”

He further continues, “Kudos to…they are first-time directors, Sagar and Pushkar, to them, to producer Shashank Khaitan who is producing the film with us, and to Sidharth Malhotra. The work he put in.”

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director further remarked, “I think there are really two films which have challenged him (Sidharth Malhotra) physically and emotionally; Shershaah and Yodha. He is delivered in both, and I think all Sidharth Malhotra fans will be very proud of the work he has done in Yodha.”

About Yodha

The upcoming action thriller Yodha; headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. This upcoming project is a collaboration between Prime Video & Dharma Productions, in association with Mentor Disciple Films. Bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the film will be released on December 8, 2023.

Notably, the much-awaited project will face a clash with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas at the box office.

