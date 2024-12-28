Sikandar: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer's teaser to now drop at a new time; find out
Nadiadwala Grandson recently announced that the teaser drop of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming movie Sikandar has been rescheduled to a new time on December 28, 2024. Read on.
The official teaser of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s actioner was supposed to be released on December 27, 2024, on the occasion of Salman’s birthday. But due to the sad and sudden demise of former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the teaser was postponed to December 28 at 11:07 AM. But minutes ago, the team announced that the timing of the drop has been moved to 4:05 PM.
Minutes ago, Nadiadwala Grandson took to their social media handle and posted a new update regarding the teaser drop of their most-anticipated movie, Sikandar. The producers stated that in respect of the final journey of our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the teaser launch will be now done at 4:05 PM on December 28, 2024 instead of the earlier time i.e. 11:07 AM.
In the post, they stated, “As the nation pays tribute to the Honourable Dr. Manmohan Singh, we have rescheduled the #Sikandar Teaser launch to 4:05 PM Tomorrow. In this time of reflection and respect, we stand united with the nation. We appreciate your patience and understanding- the teaser will be worth the wait! #TeamSikandar”
Reacting to the newly updated timing of the trailer drop, a user penned, “Okay wait kaar lenge. Respect baar gaya salman bhai or grandson ke upor” while another wrote, “Wait and watch teaser bawal hi hoga.” A third also stated, “Grande salute...Nadiadwala and Sikandar team for this work... Rip for Dr Manmohan Singh.”
On December 26, the team of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming actioner dropped a news and powerful poster of the movie. The image showcased Khan in a rugged avatar, with a spear in his hand. In the note, they stated, “You asked, and we heard you. Here’s our Biggest gift for all you @beingsalmankhan fans on Sikandar’s birthday. Stay Tuned for the #SikandarTeaserTomorrow at 11:07 AM.”
Directed by AR Murugadoss and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is scheduled to hit the big screens on Eid 2025. While Salman and Rashmika will be seen in pivotal roles, they are joined by actors Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi.
