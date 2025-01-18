Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja prove that they are couple goals as they step out holding hands; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are setting couple goals as they stepped out holding hands and looking their fashionable selves. The duo were spotted post attending an event in Mumbai. As for the outing, the actress went on to experiment with her look, which worked well for her, as she looked glamorous.

For their outfits, Sonam Kapoor chose a white shirt and a printed skirt to be perfect for the event. She also donned a jacket that matched her bottom and completed her look with black and white sneakers.

As for the jewelry, the actress kept it simple with just the golden earrings. She opted for minimalistic makeup, while her hair was thrown back for a messy bun. Finally, the Bhag Milkha Bhag star carried around a black bag with her, which also contained golden detailing.

As for Anand Ahuja, the husband of the movie star chose to go along with the classic black ensemble, contrasting with his wife. Ahuja went on with a black sweatshirt, which included huge digital prints, giving a mirroring effect. For the bottoms, he put on black trousers and completed his look with grey and black sneakers.

The Raanjhanaa actress and the businessman went on to get married in 2018, following the actress’ movie Neerja being declared a hit at the box office. Following their marriage, the couple went on to live in London for most of their time but is often spotted in Mumbai for events and family gatherings.

Growing their family, Sonam announced her pregnancy in 2022, after four years of her union with Anand. The couple were promoted to being parents to their first son, Vayu.

In September, the proud mom and dad threw a birthday party for their son, as he turned 2 in 2024.

