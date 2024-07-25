Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor shares hilarious meme ft. dad Shakti Kapoor and we didn't know this crossover was ever needed

Shraddha Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Stree 2, is on a promotional spree these days. Shraddha has been painting the town 'red' with her stunning appearances for the promotions in the city, be it her opting red saree for the trailer launch or sporting a red suit at the song release event.

Meanwhile, the actress is also quite active on social media. She has been frequently dropping quirky posts on Instagram, out of which most of them have references to Stree 2. Shraddha's new Instagram story is a latest addition to such posts.

Shraddha Kapoor shares new meme before Stree 2 release

On July 24, Shraddha Kapoor reposted a fan's post on Instagram that showcased a rib-tickling meme about her character in Stree 2. In her Instagram story, we can see a billboard that features Shraddha's poster from the film.

The billboard gave a hilarious twist to her dialogue, it reads, "Stree ki shakti uski choti mein hai aur aapki (Stree has her power in her ponytail, what about you)?"

The post also has another billboard that features Shraddha's picture with her father, ace actor Shakti Kapoor.

The text on the second billboard reads, "Kya shakti shakti laga rakha hai, is Stree ka bapu hai Shakti (Why are you discussing Shakti? Shakti is the father of this Stree)."

The Stree 2 actress dropped her hand clapping and laughing emojis on her post.

Take a look at the screenshot of her Instagram story here:

Shraddha Kapoor asks about 'sabse best laal cheez' on Instagram

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor posted a series of pictures from her look on Instagram. In the pictures, Shraddha looks oh-so-gorgeous in a red dress as she poses for the camera. The actress accompanied her post with a quirky question in her caption.

She wrote, "Duniya mein sabse best LAAL cheez kaunsi hai?" Her post was filled with fans' hilarious comments.

All about Stree 2

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also features Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Stree 2 is a sequel to Kaushik's 2018 film, Stree. The upcoming movie will hit the screens on August 15.

