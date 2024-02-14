Top 8 Vegetarian Bollywood actors: From Shahid Kapoor to Anushka Sharma

In today's Bollywood scene, maintaining peak fitness and adhering to strict dietary regimens have become top priorities for celebrities, who dedicate significant effort to safeguarding their physical and mental well-being. Their commitment extends beyond personal appearance, serving as a cornerstone for a fulfilling and vibrant life both on and off the silver screen.

Notably, a growing number of actors have embraced the vegetarian lifestyle, eschewing meat consumption altogether. The decision to embrace vegetarianism among these stars stems from a diverse array of motivations, ranging from concerns about health to deeply held ethical convictions. Below, we highlight some of Bollywood's popular vegetarian actors who have opted for a meat-free diet.

List of 8 vegetarian Bollywood actors who have chosen this lifestyle for themselves:

1. Akshay Kumar

Renowned as the Khiladi of Indian cinema, Akshay Kumar is celebrated not only for his prowess on screen but also for his commitment to fitness and discipline. One of the vegetarian actors in Bollywood, Akshay stands out as a notable advocate for plant-based living. Reports even suggest that he has willingly transitioned to a vegan diet.

Speaking to Times of India in 2020, the co-founder of Akshay's food delivery service shed light on his meticulous approach to nutrition. Describing him as calculative, it was revealed that Akshay maintains a balanced diet, consciously selecting foods that nourish his body. Notably, Akshay's culinary preferences lean towards sattvic cuisine, devoid of spices, onion, or garlic.

Akshay Kumar was honored as PETA India's Most Beautiful Vegetarian Celebrity of 2021.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, a leading figure among vegetarian celebrities in India, has long been a vocal advocate for animal welfare, using her platform Coexist to champion this cause. Frequently leveraging her social media presence, she spreads awareness about the importance of compassion towards animals.

In an old statement to PTI, Alia had shared her dietary choices, stating, “I prefer having vegetarian food. It is a way to a healthy life.” Her efforts were recognized when she was bestowed with the title of PETA's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity in 2017.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, revered as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, stands tall as one of the most prominent vegetarian celebrities. During a moment on the season 14 of his renowned game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, Senior Bachchan shared insights into his preferences, stating, “In my youth, I would eat but now I have left eating non-veg, sweets, rice, and pan and won’t speak any further.”

Amitabh Bachchan's unwavering dedication to vegetarianism has garnered him multiple accolades, including being named PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity on numerous occasions.

4. Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, a recipient of PETA India's Hottest Vegetarian Celebrity title on multiple occasions, disclosed to Elle Magazine in a past interview the motivations behind her transition to a vegetarian lifestyle. She attributed this significant change to her deep love for animals and spiritual convictions. “It was difficult for me to turn vegetarian, but it was a conscious choice I made,” she revealed.

Anushka also reflected on the positive impacts of her dietary shift. She noted that since embracing vegetarianism, she has experienced fewer instances of illness and has developed a heightened awareness of environmental concerns. “I want to set the right kind of example as a human being,” she emphasized. Both Anushka and her husband, Virat Kohli, are counted among the prominent Indian celebrities who are vegetarian.

5. Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar, honored as PETA India's 2021 Most Beautiful Vegetarian, candidly shared her journey towards vegetarianism during an interview with Curly Tales in 2023. She revealed, “I turned vegetarian three and a half years ago because I do a lot of climate-related and environment-related work.”

As one of the vegetarian actresses in Bollywood, Bhumi expressed that this transition felt natural to her. Reflecting on the transformative impact of her dietary choice, Bhumi emphasized the positive changes she had witnessed in her health and lifestyle.

Kartik Aaryan, yet another famous figure among vegetarian Bollywood celebrities, opened up about his journey in an old interview with Filmfare. He expressed his belief that vegetarianism represents a superior and more holistic lifestyle choice. Kartik recounted a pivotal moment from his past when he stumbled upon a video depicting the cruel treatment of animals in the meat industry. This experience profoundly impacted him, leading him to renounce meat consumption.

Kartik even admitted to feeling uneasy about dining at restaurants abroad, where meat dishes are often prepared in the same kitchen. Kartik was chosen as India's Hottest Vegetarian of 2018 by PETA.

8. Shahid Kapoor

