Vicky Kaushal excitedly making Rajkummar Rao pose with him for paps is what we call true bromance; WATCH
Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao set major bromance goals as they pose together in stylish coordinated outfits for the paps. Fans can't get enough of their effortless charm.
Bollywood stars Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao were recently spotted together in the city, and now their video is going viral. The duo, radiating bromance, caught the paps' attention with their coordinated, stylish looks as they posed together effortlessly. Don't miss this charming moment!
In a video now going viral, Vicky Kaushal is seen rushing towards the paps with Rajkummar Rao, who joins him to strike a pose. The duo looks effortlessly stylish and coordinated. Vicky pairs a black t-shirt and jeans with a brown jacket, while Rajkummar complements him in a green t-shirt, black jeans, and a matching green jacket. Their camaraderie and effortless charm exude pure bromance, making this moment one to remember.
As soon as the video of Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao went viral, fans flooded the comment section with playful remarks. One fan humorously referred to Rajkummar as "Vicky with Vicky," referencing his character from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Another user complimented Vicky's look, writing, "Vicky kya lag raha hai yaar, dope look." There were also fans expressing their love for the duo, with one commenting, "We are missing Tripti," while another fan quipped, "Vicky and Bickyy together?!"
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sam Bahadur and is gearing up for Chhaava in 2025. He's also working on Love And War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, Vicky has projects lined up with Amar Kaushik and Rajkumar Hirani.
Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao had a remarkable year, starring in several notable releases, including Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Srikanth, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. His horror-comedy Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, was a massive success at the box office.
