Why is Shah Rukh Khan getting Rs 9 crore refund from Maharashtra state for Mumbai home Mannat? Find out

Shah Rukh Khan is in the headlines again—not because of an upcoming blockbuster, but due to his iconic Mumbai home, Mannat. According to reports, the King of Bollywood is set to receive a refund from the state of Maharashtra following a petition filed by him and his wife, Gauri Khan.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the petition was filed by the celebrity couple to seek a refund of approximately Rs 9 crore. This amount reportedly represents an overpayment made to the Collector of the Mumbai Suburban District (MSD) for the land on which their residence, Mannat, is located.

Delving into the details, Times Now states that the 2,446-square-meter property is registered under the names of both Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. Before the property was transferred to the Khans, the state government had levied a charge termed as "unearned income." This charge was calculated based on the market value and the ready reckoner price of the property.

Subsequently, the Khans opted to convert the property from leasehold—originally leased by the state government to its previous owner—into a freehold property (class 1) under a state government policy.

In March 2019, Shah Rukh Khan was required to pay 25 percent of the ready reckoner price, which at the time amounted to approximately Rs 27.50 crore, as stipulated under the policy.

Advertisement

However, reports later revealed that an "unintentional error" had occurred during the valuation of the property. The calculation mistakenly took into account the bungalow's worth instead of the land value.

Upon discovering this mistake, Gauri Khan submitted a formal request to the Collector, seeking a refund of Rs 9 crore.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Karan Arjun co-star Mamta Kulkarni takes sanyaas at Mahakumbh, changes her name; WATCH