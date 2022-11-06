OMEGA X opens new Instagram account to share update with fans following CEO’s abuse controversy

K-pop boy group OMEGA X has finally spoken out about the alleged abuse they received at the hands of their agency, Spire Entertainment. In a newly opened Instagram account by the 11 members of the group, they have addressed the situation and thanked the fans for the continued support. OMEGA X’s Instagram

In a joint statement from the 11 members, they wrote about opening the new account as a means to directly communicate with their fans as they are also the people involved in this issue. They went on to reveal that they had signed an agreement with Spire Entertainment where any social media communication not approved by the agency, would be subject to civil and criminal responsibility for the members. This caused the delay in their response as they had to figure out their position with the company. The said agreement was also revealed to be a pressurised action for the K-pop stars by their agency.

The OMEGA X members said that though they have received happiness while working for the past 2 years, there were also painful moments that had to be endured. But as their struggles became known to the world, they feared that their efforts up until now would end up in vain. However, they have now decided to become courageous. They mentioned that debuting in OMEGA X was like a second opportunity for the 11 members so they wish to continue to see their dreams to the end. Speaking about their fans, OMEGA X thanked them for helping them endure the tough times. They added that there were incidents where they received absolutely unwarranted treatment from their agency, sometimes even moving them to tears. They plan on returning to perform in front of their fans by chasing their dreams.

Controversy involving OMEGA X

Recently a fan of the group shared their experience of witnessing Spire Entertainment abusing the members. This caused more people to speak up and the agency ended up denying all claims. A video recording showing the abuse was released and OMEGA X’s return to South Korea was cancelled by the company cursing them to reportedly return on their own expenses. All promotions for the group have since come to a stop. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

