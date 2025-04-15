Park Na Rae's 5.5 billion KRW home theft suspect gets arrested; agency reveals if it was an 'inside job'

Park Na Rae recently became a victim of a million KRW theft that took place at her Itaewon-dong, Seoul residence. Due to that, she had to cancel her scheduled activities and be engrossed in complaint filing and other related stuff. Following the police investigation, it was suspected that the burglary was an inside job. On April 14, her agency revealed if the speculation was true and also informed about the suspect getting arrested, as reported by K-media News Culture.

Advertisement

Internet personality Park Na Rae's agency, ENP Company, released an official statement to respond to the rumors regarding the culprit being someone close to her. They stated, "We determined that the incident was a burglary committed by an outsider and requested a police investigation on April 8, submitting footage from the home’s CCTV." With the help of the footage, the officials were able to locate a suspect and take action against them.

According to the agency, "Following this, the police identified and arrested the suspect, and a detention warrant has reportedly already been issued." They also expressed gratitude for the efficient investigation of the case by the police. "We are relieved that the suspect was apprehended thanks to the swift response from the authorities, and we are deeply grateful for their efforts," they said. ENP Company also refuted the possibility of the theft being an inside job.

Regarding that, they mentioned, "There were some speculations suggesting the possibility of it being an inside job, but we want to make it clear that this is not true." They also asked netizens to not spread such news, stating, "We kindly request that unverified information not be reported." The agency warned that if unfounded claims continue to circulate, they will be bound to take action. "We emphasize that we will take strong legal action against such false claims without any leniency," the agency revealed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kian84's past comment about Park Na Rae having "shady people" around resurfaces amid insider home theft concerns