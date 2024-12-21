Ryeoun’s agency departure forces him to turn to Lee Ki Taek in upcoming K-drama Namib; SEE STILLS

Namib is an upcoming South Korean series starring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles. Ahead of its premiere, new stills of the show featuring Ryeoun’s struggle after getting kicked out of his agency. The story follows two individuals who, after experiencing major setbacks in their professional lives, join forces to overcome challenges and build a better future together.

On December 17, 2024, the production team of Namib has released new stills featuring Ryeoun as Yoo Jin Woo. In the images, Yoo Jin Woo can be seen with Chris, played by Lee Ki Taek, having serious discussions regarding his future.

Yoo Jin Woo, a trainee at Pandora Entertainment, possessed remarkable musical talent but struggled to debut, eventually being let go by the company and left to fend for himself. His situation worsens when he is burdened with a 200 million won debt, which his parents had borrowed from the agency, forcing him to survive on his own.

In this dire situation, Yoo Jin Woo thinks of Chris, a former training partner who now works as a staff member at Club Muse. Chris, once a promising talent, had to abandon his dreams after a mysterious incident and now navigates the darker side of the industry. Though their lives have diverged, both share the pain of dreams that are unfulfilled. Chris, who once treated Yoo Jin Woo like a younger brother, offers him shelter and support.

Advertisement

The plot of Namib follows Kang Su Hyun, a producer renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin Woo, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib is set to premiere on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA.

Are you excited about this upcoming show?

ALSO READ: Study Group teaser: Hwang Minhyun desperately attempts to rally students to form learning team in upcoming comedy; watch