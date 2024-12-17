Single’s Inferno, Netflix’s popular Korean dating reality show, is gearing up for a fourth edition. Previously, cast members were recruited to join the love game where strangers live together on a deserted island and compete to find real love. On December 17, a close first look was shared at the participants of Single’s Inferno 4 via a teaser clip that displayed the heating atmosphere on the show.

In the new clip, single contestants can be seen vying for each other’s attention as interests overlap and so does the desire to walk out hand in hand with their favorite person. Tension can be seen building already as they can be heard saying, “If we’d talked sooner, things might’ve been different’, “It was annoying to see him enjoying himself,” and “Why is it all a mess for me?” as they do everything in their power to head to Paradise Island from the Inferno.

With their hearts on the line and many temptations awaiting their heed, matters go out of hand for many who get emotional, wondering, “Do I fall in love too easily?” The participants try everything to keep their romantic interest in line with their plans, with varied games, arguments, and persuasion taking center stage. Being dubbed as the ‘hottest inferno in the world,’ Single’s Inferno season 4 confirms its 14 January 2025 premiere date.

Watch the new teaser for Single’s Inferno 4 below:

A new poster was also revealed, glimpsing at the well-toned bodies of this season’s contestants as they play in the water. Two sets of men and women can be seen enjoying and smiling at the camera; however, their faces have been covered by the splashing, keeping the curiosity going for the show.

The past three seasons have proven to be of utmost popularity with the general audience, as fan-favorite couples have both impressed and disappointed them after successfully or unsuccessfully stepping out together. The panelists have so far not been confirmed for the fourth season; however, comedian Hong Jin Kyung, actress Lee Da Hee, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, and rapper Hanhae have captured attention. Season 3 contestant Dex was seen in the latest edition after gaining immense popularity for his role.

