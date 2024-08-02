SM Entertainment introduces its first British boy group Dear Alice on Made In Korea : The K-Pop Experience

SM Entertainment, known for launching popular K-pop groups like Girls’ Generation, Super Junior, EXO, Red Velvet, aespa, and more, has introduced its first British boy band. In collaboration with English label MOON&BACK Media, the K-pop company has unveiled Dear Alice, a five-piece British boy group.

On August 2, SM Entertainment finally introduced its first English boy group Dear Alice through the BBC One reality show Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience. The upcoming group consists of 5 members - the oldest is James Sharp (23), Dexter Greenwood (22), Oliver Quinn (20), Reese Carter (20), and Blaise Noon (19).

The members are set to travel to South Korea to receive intense training through the usual K-pop system, moulding themselves for their upcoming global debut. Their journey will be documented through Made In Korea: The K-Pop Experience. The six-part reality series will start airust on BBC One and BBC iPl later in August.

Following the 100-day experience in the K-pop system, Dear Alice will be gearing up for their global debut, which is slated to take place in the second half of 2024. On this day, in addition to introducing the five members, the upcoming reality show also shared a glimpse of their forthcoming journey in South Korea.

Meet the members of Dear Alice here:

Meanwhile, during their trainee experience, the five boys will go through all the usual K-pop systems including life coaching, vocal training, dance, and performance lessons. In addition, they will also get to work with the best choreographers working in the industry.

It has also been revealed by BBC that Dear Alice members will be critiqued by Hee Jun Yoon, a K-pop expert who has been the creative force behind many leading groups for 20 years.

Meanwhile, this will be the first British boy band co-produced by SM Entertainment, so excitement runs high among the anticipating fans.

On the other hand, for the last few years, many leading entertainment companies in South Korea have been exploring the global market with international groups’ debuts. Most recently, BTS’ agency HYBE launched KATSEYE, a global girl group.

Hence, SM Entertainment’s new venture has ignited much expectation from the veteran K-pop company.

