‘So proud of you’: JY Park celebrates Stray Kids’ Billboard success with Chk Chk Boom and Lollapalooza headliner

Stray Kids made their much-anticipated comeback with a brand new album titled ATE. They have also released the music video for the titled track Chk Chk Boom. The new album has become a chart-topping success and JY Park himself took to Instagram to praise the boy group.

On August 3, 2024, JY Park posted pictures of Stray Kids on his Instagram personal page to congratulate the group on achieving various milestones with the new album. The caption of the post read, "5th Consecutive Billboard 200 #1 Album! No.49 on Billboard Hot 100 “Chk Chk Boom!! Headliner of Lollapoolaza!!! Stray Kids and Stay are reaching uncharted territory...It's kinda surreal now. So so so proud of you and thank you!."

The title track from Chk Chk Boom from the newly released album ATE went on to grab the 49th spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, the album also took the first rank in the Billboard 200 albums chart, making it their fifth consecutive entry. Furthermore, JY Park also mentioned that the group will be headlining one of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza in Chicago, in August 2024.

Apart from praising the group, he also acknowledged the fanbase STAY, without whom it would have been impossible to achieve any of it. Within 24 hours of its release, all the original songs on the album had managed to secure a position in the Spotify Global charts. Moreover, the total number of streams garnered by the album is 12.58 million, making it the biggest debut by a K-pop group in 2024.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears makes surprising appearance in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s home