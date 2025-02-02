Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong's swoon-worthy romance Now, We Are Breaking Up announces OTT release date

Dark Nuns' Song Hye Kyo and The Atypical Family's Jang Ki Yong delivered heart-fluttering on-screen performances in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Fans still go back to the 2021 melodrama time and again owing to its impactful storyline and the lead's unmatched chemistry. Recently, there's been good news for international fans who want to watch the series on television. The drama is set to drop on OTT this month.

Though the title Now, We Are Breaking Up sounds sad, it is still a comfort watch for K-drama lovers worldwide. It followed the story of Ha Yeong Eun (Song Hye Kyo) swearing not to get into a serious relationship anymore ever after her ex-lover, Yoon Soo Wan (Shin Dong Wook), left her without a word, leaving her heartbroken and clueless about the reason for his action. Then she had a one-night stand with Yoon Jae Gook (Jang Ki Yong) but didn't want it to escalate any further.

However, the two of them ultimately ended up catching feelings for each other. But things were not as simple for them as other couples. They navigated a lot of obstacles and emotional turmoils while trying to be with each other. To find out whether they received a happy ending or not, you'll have to watch the drama. Now, We Are Breaking Up will be released on Netflix on February 28. This drama showcased the acting prowess of the leads and is apt for both first-timers and the ones thinking of re-watching.

Watch its trailer here:

Besides the ups and downs of Ha Yeong Eun and Yoon Soo Wan's complex love life, the 16 episodes also included glimpses of their successful careers. It portrayed how efficient they were in keeping their professional and private lives separate. EXO's Sehun also starred in the drama as a fun-natured colleague of Ha Yeong Eun. Overall, the drama might make you a bit emotional, but the intense romance will balance it out. The project was directed by Lee Gil Bok, who also worked on Dr. Romantic Season 2. Misty's writer, Jae In, wrote the screenplay.