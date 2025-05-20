Latest Tamil movies releasing this week in theaters (May 19 - May 25): Ace, Vembu to Myyal
Here’s a list of the Tamil movies that will be hitting the big screens this week on May 23, 2025.
Get ready for a cinematic ride as Tamil films releasing this week are full of energy and emotion. From edge-of-the-seat thrillers to soul-stirring dramas, they promise a bit of everything. The visuals are rich. The performances are strong. It’s a good week to catch something new and memorable in theaters.
1. Ace
- Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Rukmini Vasanth
- Release date: May 23, 2025
Ace follows the story of Kannan, a man hoping to rebuild his life abroad. But his plans go astray after a heist entangles him in the criminal underworld. In Malaysia, he adopts the alias "Bold" Kannan and shares humorous moments with Yogi Babu.
Yet, the story quickly turns gritty. Gambling dens, smuggling, and thrilling chases take over. The trailer teases action, suspense, and unexpected twists. According to reports, Ace will stream on Amazon Prime Video post its theatrical run.
2. Vembu
- Cast: Hari Krishnan, Sheela Rajkumar
- Release date: May 23, 2025
Vembu tells the story of a fearless village girl with a deep love for martial arts. Encouraged by her father, she balances her passion with preparation for government exams. Society’s expectations push her into agreeing to marry her cousin, Vetri. But Vetri sees her struggle and promises to stand by her dreams.
When financial problems hit, Vembu doesn’t step back. She takes charge of the household and fights through every hurdle. The film captures her grit and growth. It highlights how she stays strong and keeps chasing her goals despite pressure, pain, and setbacks.
3. Myyal
- Cast: Sethu Mynaa, Samriddhi Tara, Supergood Subramani
- Release date: May 23, 2025
Myyal is helmed by filmmaker APG Elumalai and produced by Anupama Vikram Singh with Venugopal R. The story of the film unfolds as a love tale set in a village. It also explores a romantic journey amidst rural life while capturing emotions and relationships in a traditional setting.
The screenplay and dialogues are written by B. Jeyamohan, while cinematography is handled by Bala Palaniyappan. Vetri Shanmugam is in charge of editing.
