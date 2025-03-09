M Kumaran S/O Mahalakshmi on OTT: Where to watch Ravi Mohan starrer as it gears up for re-release after 2 decades

M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi is a Tamil drama film that was released in 2004. Directed by M. Raja, the movie stars Ravi Mohan, Asin, and Nadiya Moidu in lead roles. As the film prepares for its re-release on March 14, here’s where you can watch it online.

When and where to watch M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi

M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi is currently streaming on SUN NXT. Those who want to watch this film from the comfort of their homes can stream it on this platform.

Official trailer and plot of M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi

The story of M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi follows Kumaran (Ravi Mohan), who shares an unbreakable bond with his mother, Mahalakshmi (Nadiya). She raises him alone in Chennai after separating from her husband, Easwar (Prakash Raj), a renowned kickboxing coach in Malaysia. Kumaran, passionate about kickboxing, falls for Mythili (Asin). His life takes a tragic turn when his mother passes away, leaving him with a final wish — to meet his father.

Kumaran travels to Malaysia and is shocked to find Easwar with a new family. Feeling betrayed, he struggles to accept his father. Tensions rise as Easwar favors his trainee Anand (Subbaraju), unaware that Anand has wronged his daughter, Swapna. When Kumaran saves Swapna from suicide, he part ways with Easwar and joins a rival team. Eventually, circumstances reunite father and son. Easwar trains Kumaran for a decisive match against Anand. Kumaran wins, earning his father's respect and envisioning his mother’s proud farewell.

Cast and crew of M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi

M Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi was directed by M. Raja and written by Prasanna Kumar, with the story adapted from the Telugu film Amma Nanna O Tamila Ammayi by Puri Jagannadh.

The movie featured Ravi Mohan, Asin, Nadiya, and Prakash Raj in key roles. Produced by M. Raja, the film's cinematography was handled by Balasubramaniem, while S. Surajkavee took charge of editing.