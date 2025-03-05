Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam OTT release: When and where to watch Yogi Babu starrer political drama film online

Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam is a Tamil political drama film that hit the big screens on January 24, 2025. Directed by Shankar Dayal, the movie received mixed responses from viewers in theaters. And now, it is set to make its digital debut this week.

When and where to watch Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The Yogi Babu starrer Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam will start streaming on Aha Tamil from March 7 onward. The announcement on the streaming platform's social media handle read, "aha kalathula sandhippom..#KuzhanthaigalMunnettraKazhagam premieres from March 7 on namma @ahatamil."

Official trailer and plot of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

The late director Shankar Dayal’s Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam is a political drama centered on student elections. Aathimoolam (Yogi Babu) competes for the mayor’s position against his rival, Chanakya (Subbu Panchu), who is backed by his lover (Lizzie Antony). Meanwhile, Aathimoolam’s sons—Pallavan and Alexander—engage in a political rivalry of their own within their school.

Pallavan, the legitimate son, holds a leadership role in his public school. He befriends Alexander after learning they share the same father. Both have big aspirations, each wanting to lead while the other follows. Their competition unfolds through student elections, mirroring larger political dynamics. Senthil makes an appearance at a school event and as the story moves forward, a time jump reveals where Pallavan and Alexander eventually end up in national politics.

Cast and crew of Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam

Kuzhanthaigal Munnetra Kazhagam is directed and written by Shankar Dayal, with Arunkumar Sammantham and Shankar Dayal serving as producers. The film features Yogi Babu and Senthil in key roles, with cinematography by J. Laxman Kumar and editing by Richard Kevin. Meanwhile, the music of the film is composed by Saadhaga Paravaigal.

For the uninformed, Yogi Babu is a popular actor who shared screen spaces with stars like Rajinikanth in Jailer, Sivakarthikeyan in Maaveeran, Thalapathy Vijay in The GOAT and more. He will also be seen in Good Bad Ugly along with Ajith Kumar.