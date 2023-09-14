EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj begins prep work for Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 171; Delays his acting plans

Lokesh Kangaraj, who is known for his critically acclaimed films such as 'Master', 'Kaithi' and 'Maanagaram', has always been a master storyteller behind the camera. However, this time, he is all set to step in front of the camera and showcase his acting skills to the world. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Lokesh, who is gearing up for the release of Vijay starrer Leo, is set to make his acting debut soon. The film will be directed by one of the most celebrated duos, Anbu and Arivu, who are also commonly called as Anbariv.

Lokesh Kanagaraj to make acting debut after his remarkable track record as a director

Among the top stunt masters in the Tamil film industry, Anbu and Arivu had been planning to get Lokesh on board since a very long time. However, things didn't go as planned due to Lokesh's busy schedule. In a surprising turn of events, our sources have confirmed, that the shooting for Lokesh's acting debut film has been postponed."Anbu and Arivu have got deep into innovative filmmaking techniques and Lokesh has full faith in them. However, the shoot has been delayed. While the exact reason for the postponement is not known, the shooting for the film will commence next year. Delays and postponements are part and parcel of the filmmaking process. Fans can be rest assured that the film is in good hands and will be worth the wait," revealed our source. We also heard that Leo director had also started prepping up for his look in Anbu and Arivu's directorial.

It will be interesting to see how Lokesh Kangaraj fares in front of the camera, considering his impeccable track record as a director. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness his acting skills and are excited to see how this new journey unfolds for him.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj has begun prepping for his upcoming film 'Thalaivar171'. The film stars none other than Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role. This project is a dream come true for Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has always been a huge fan of Rajinikanth.

With Lokesh Kanagaraj at the helm and Rajinikanth as a lead, 'Thalaivar171' is expected to break box office records.



