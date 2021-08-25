EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan's Salaar stylist Amritha Ram opens up on actress' looks; Says She hadn't seen outfits

Shruti Haasan will be seen alongside Baahubali star Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. The upcoming film is creating much excitement among moviegoers. Amidst high expectations, Shruti Haasan's Salaar stylist Amritha Ram reveals the actress will be seen in a completely new look. In fact, the looks were kept under wrap for the actress as well.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Amritha revealed that Shruti's look in Salaar will be totally new. Adding much curiosity, Shruti Haasan's hair, makeup and outfits will change with the movement of scenes.

"Shruti Haasan is my favourite girl to dress up and which stylist would not grab the opportunity of working with her. Whatever it is, be it plain jeans or victorian goth, Shruti aces it all and that's how she is, my fashionista girl. I cannot reveal but it is something new in terms of the totality of the look...I'm sure excited about this Pan-Indian film," says celebrity stylist Amritha.

"As always my princess puts all her trust in me and its amazing because this time around too, she had not seen the clothes but she was aware of what she was going to wear til we went there and sat on sets 2 days before - the director me and Shruti, and then we got them to her. We were trying to figure hair, makeup and everything though we had done already but on how could it change with the movement of scenes. Well, the rest is up to the first look releases," she added.

Looks like the Vakeel Saab actress will continue her fashion experiment with Salaar and we cannot wait to know what's in store for us.

Also Read: Salaar: Prabhas treats Shruti Haasan & team with Kebabs, Biryani; Prashanth Neels does an unusual thing