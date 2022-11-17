EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay to shoot the action-packed emotional climax of Varisu in Hyderabad next week

The countdown for the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Pongal 2023 release, Varisu , directed by Vamshi Paidipally has begun. The Dil Raju production marks the collaboration of Vijay with Rashmika Mandanna and rides on a formidable ensemble from Tamil and Telugu film industry. It’s gearing up for a January opening and we hear the shoot is proceeding at a brisk pace. According to our sources, Vijay is currently shooting for a chartbuster song in Bellari, which will be wrapped up by November 19.

“Right after calling it a wrap on the song shoot, Vijay and the entire team will be off to Hyderabad to shoot the action-packed climax of the film. It’s a 10-day shoot, and the entire climax block is said to be high on action and emotion. The entire cast, including, Rashmika, will be present in the climax shoot of the film. The film will be wrapped up by December 5,” revealed a source close to the development.

There is another technical crew that’s off to Ladakh to shoot for some montage sequences for Varisu as the makers are attempting to create a big action entertainer for the Pongal audience. The movie will see a release in multiple languages, and we will be bringing an update on all languages that Varisu is targeting in a fortnight.

Varisu vs Thunivu

The Pongal weekend is going to witness one of the biggest clashes of the year. Two of Tamil cinema’s biggest crowd-pullers – Ajith Kumar and Vijay (named alphabetically) – with Thunivu and Varisu. The exact release date of both films are yet unannounced, and that too is expected to happen by early December. After Varisu, Vijay is expected to start Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next and follow it up with the Atlee directorial.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Varisu.