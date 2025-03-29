Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu starrer fantasy flick postpones release from April 25, 2025, due to post-production delay

The much-awaited movie Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu, was initially slated for release on April 25, 2025. However, the film has now been postponed from the specified date due to ongoing post-production refinements.

In an official note released by the makers, the team clarified that the film requires extensive VFX work, which will lead to a delay in its release. The post read: “We need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed. We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support — it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva's greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible.”

Moreover, the makers have yet to announce a new official release date and will update the audience soon.

See the official post here:

Coming to the movie, Kannappa is a fantasy film based on the legend of Kannappa from Hindu mythology — a devotee of Lord Shiva. The movie focuses on the man's transformation from an atheist to an ardent follower of the god, traversing various trials along the way.

With Vishnu Manchu playing the lead role, the film also features actors like Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Brahmanandam, Preity Mukhundhan, and many more in pivotal roles.

In addition, the film includes cameo appearances by renowned actors such as Mohanlal, Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, and Akshay Kumar (marking his Telugu debut). Touted to be made on a whopping budget, the film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by veteran actor Mohan Babu, who is also Vishnu Manchu’s father.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, Vishnu Manchu revealed that Mohanlal, Prabhas, and Akshay Kumar did not charge any remuneration for their cameo appearances.

The movie features music composed by Stephen Devassy, cinematography by Sheldon Chau, and editing by Anthony.