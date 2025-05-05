Tamil comedian Goundamani’s wife Shanti's death: Senthil pays his last respects; Sathyaraj says 'my sister has passed away'
Veteran comedian Goundamani’s wife, Shanti has passed away at the age of 67, with the Tamil cinema industry mourning the actor’s loss.
Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.
Veteran actor-comedian Goundamani has been an essential part of Tamil cinema for many years. Now, his wife, Shanti, has breathed her final breath in Chennai on May 5, 2025.
Talking to the press about the same, actor Sathyaraj expressed his condolences and said, “I don't have to mention about my friendship with Goundamani, everyone knows it. We had worked together in so many films, and now his wife, a sister for me, has passed away. I offer my condolences.”
Moreover, Goundamani’s onscreen companion and longtime friend, actor Senthil, also appeared to offer his respects.
See Sathyaraj’s video here: