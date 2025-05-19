‘The difference...’ Ram Gopal Varma takes dig at Bollywood’s low standards, hails Mission: Impossible 8 for challenging viewer intelligence

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has once again sparked controversy with his candid and unfiltered take on the current state of Indian cinema. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Varma drew comparisons between Indian filmmakers and their Hollywood counterparts, highlighting Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. He criticized the Hindi film industry for assuming its audience is unintelligent, while praising Hollywood for treating viewers as intelligent and capable of engaging with complex narratives.

In his post, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, “The difference between them and us is they assume the audience to be intelligent and push their intelligence further up, by making films like #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoning. On the contrary, we assume the audience to be dumb and we push their dumbness further down in the hope of even reaching the dumbest of the audience by making films like ____________.”

Though Varma left his latest remarks somewhat open-ended, many social media users didn’t hold back in expressing their disappointment with his stance, particularly in light of his inconsistent track record in recent years.

Several followers pointed out the irony by referencing his past projects, such as Agyaat, Aag, D Company, Department, and even Sarkar 3, all of which failed to resonate with audiences or critics. Others criticized his recurring habit of glorifying Hollywood while belittling Indian cinema.

One user commented, “We Indians have a habit of downgrading our own creations while overhyping mediocre content from the international market.”

Renowned for his outspoken views on the film industry, Ram Gopal Varma has often made headlines with his bold remarks. In his latest critique, he takes aim at the rise of flashy commercial films that prioritize CGI-heavy action sequences over solid storytelling and character development.

This time, Varma goes a step further, drawing a direct comparison between Indian cinema and iconic Hollywood franchises, singling out Mission: Impossible for praise. Whether his comments spark meaningful debate or simply stir up online chatter remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is widely anticipated to mark Tom Cruise’s final outing as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film serves as the concluding chapter of a two-part finale, following the 2023 release of Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One.

The latest installment, featuring performances by Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Ving Rhames, hit Indian theatres on May 17, 2025.

