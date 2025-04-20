Jr NTR’s fit and lean transformation grabs eyeballs as he sets off to join NTRNeel shoot; see PICS

Jr NTR is all set to begin shooting for his highly anticipated project with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel. Yes, you read that right! This morning, the actor was spotted at the Hyderabad airport as he left for Bengaluru, accompanied by producers Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. Several videos and photos capturing his lean physique have gone viral across social media platforms.

Mythri Movie Makers also took to their social media handles to share photos with Jr NTR from the airport and announce that the shooting of NTRNeel will start on April 22. They wrote, "THE HUNT BEGINS…Man of Masses @tarak9999 sets off to join the shoot of #NTRNeel from April 22nd. ABSOLUTE MAYHEM."

In the photos, Jr NTR can be seen posing, meeting, and interacting with the team of his film at the airport. After a brief conversation, he proceeded to catch his flight along with the producers.

According to 123Telugu, Jr NTR is set to start filming in Kunta, Mangalore on Tuesday, kicking off the schedule with a high-octane action scene. More updates about the film are likely to emerge in the weeks ahead.

Talking more about the movie, during the promotions of RRR: Behind and Beyond in Japan, SS Rajamouli unintentionally revealed the title of Jr NTR’s upcoming film. While naming three major projects that he believes could elevate Telugu cinema further, Rajamouli mentioned Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s collaboration, Prabhas’s Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Ram Charan’s Peddi with Buchi Babu Sana.

What sparked interest online was Rajamouli referring to the Jr NTR–Neel film as Dragon. A video clip of him mentioning the title has since gone viral across various social media platforms.

While there’s speculation that Rukmini Vasanth will play the female lead, an official confirmation is still awaited. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with NTR Arts, the film will be released in multiple languages. On the other hand, the music is being composed by Ravi Basrur.

