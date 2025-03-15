Naga Chaitanya takes wife Sobhita Dhulipala to his favorite spot, shares romantic photos

Naga Chaitanya and his wife Sobhita Dhulipala have not left a stone unturned to paint the town red with their chemistry. Ever since their wedding, the couple have frequently dropped pictures of themselves, enjoying every cherished moment together.

Recently, Sobhita dropped a post on her Instagram account, which captured several moments of her and Chay’s day out at the racing track. Well the Thandel actor, who has a passion for racing sports, took his beloved to his favourite spot, the racing track itself.

Check out the post here:

Not only did the duo match the vibe of the day in uber cool outfits, but also tried their hands at driving the racing cars themselves.

Moroever, Chay and Sobhita proved sheer partner goals as they clicked each other's pictures as they took turns to the driving wheel of the racing cars. In fact, in one of the photos, Sobhita could be seen excitingly looking upon her husband as Naga Chaitanya sat down to drive another impeccable four-wheeler beast.

Back on March 7, the Made In Heaven actress had shared pictures from her and Chay's vacation to an undisclosed location. The unseen pictures radiated sheer happinees of the couple as they explored new places together.

Take a look at the photos here:

For the unversed, after dating each other for a few years, Chay and Sobhita tied the knot back in December 2024. Their traditional nuptials were conducted at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Advertisement

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya recently delivered a smashing hit at the box office with his film, the Telugu survival drama Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie starred Sai Pallavi in the lead role opposite him.