Samantha Ruth Prabhu is NOT approached for special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2-EXCLUSIVE

"It's all random rumour." confirmed her team on checking if reports about Samantha rejecting Pushpa 2 offer are true. Samantha's dance number Oo Antava from Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa got everyone grooving to its tune. The song became an instant rage on social media and it still continues to be, even a year after the film's release. Meanwhile, here's a throwback look at Samantha's Oo Antava rehearsals.

Rumours have been doing rounds that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been approached for another special dance number in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 and that she has rejected the offer. However, there is no truth to this. Pinkvilla has learnt, Samantha has not been approached for any special number by Pushpa makers.

Here's a short sneak peek into this amazing Oo Antava's choreo:

Samantha's Citadel, Kushi and Shaakuntalam

One of the most successful actors, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has climbed her way into the hearts of the masses in unconventional ways. The actress has an exciting lineup of films releasing in 2023-24.

Samantha recently completed a small schedule of Citadel in Mumbai, an Indian instalment of the spy franchise. Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (Raj & DK) of The Family Man fame, Citadel India has Varun Dhawan as the male lead in the series.

She is also looking forward to the grand release of Shaakuntalam, a mythological drama helmed by Gunasekhar. Shaakuntalam will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on April 14, 2023.

She also has Vijay Deverakonda co-starrer Kushi. The makers are set to resume the shoot soon. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is helmed by Siva Nirvana.

On a personal note, Samantha is under treatment for an autoimmune ailment called Myositis. She is unstoppable, taking hospital visits to treat this rare condition while fulfilling her professional commitments.

