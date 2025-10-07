SSMB29: Mahesh Babu to groove with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in high-octane dance number for SS Rajamouli’s film?

Mahesh Babu is actively working on his magnum opus, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the upcoming movie is touted to be a jungle adventure and a never-before-seen cinematic experience for the Indian audience.

Now, reports suggest that the superstar will share screen space with Priyanka Chopra Jonas for a high-octane dance number in the film.

Are Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra gearing up for a major dance number in SSMB29?

According to a report by Telugu Chitraalu, SSMB29 will feature a high-energy folk-style dance number featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The song will reportedly be choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

While the shoot for the track is yet to commence, the conceptualization and trial shoots have already been completed. Additionally, the report states that SS Rajamouli has planned two more major songs and massive fight sequences for the film.

More details on SSMB29

SSMB29, starring Mahesh Babu, is said to be a globe-trotting jungle adventure, with the actor portraying a rugged explorer inspired by Indiana Jones and African folklore. However, no official confirmation about the plot has been made yet.

As part of Mahesh’s 50th birthday celebrations this year, the makers announced that the official reveal of the film will take place in November 2025. The team has promised that it will be a ‘Never-Before-Seen’ reveal, teasing a brand new look for the actor.

The highly anticipated magnum opus by the RRR director is reportedly being made on a massive budget of Rs 900-1000 crore. Initially, the film was speculated to be released as a two-part series after shooting wrapped in 2026. However, the makers have since reconsidered and are likely to release it as a single film, with a tentative release date in 2027.

Alongside Mahesh and Priyanka, the cast is also said to include R Madhavan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu’s recent film

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the lead role in Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The action drama flick featured Sreeleela as the female lead, along with Jayaram, Ramya Krishna, Prakash Raj, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and others in key roles.

Mahesh was also seen lending his voice to the Telugu-dubbed version of Mufasa: The Lion King.

ALSO READ: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu making a comeback to Tamil cinema in Simbu’s Arasan with Vetrimaaran?