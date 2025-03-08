Mookuthi Amman 2: RJ Balaji reveals why he is not directing the sequel starring Nayanthara; 'NOT INTERESTED…’

Nayanthara is all set to reprise her role in the sequel to her 2020-released movie Mookuthi Amman 2. However, while the first installment was directed by actor-turned-filmmaker RJ Balaji, the second franchise is now being helmed by Sundar C. And now, the former broke his silence on losing out on the chance to helm the sequel project.

In an interview with Galatta, RJ Balaji addressed the matter and said that his plans seemingly did not fit the project.

The director of the first installment added that while the makers already had a plan about how to chalk out the sequel of Mookuthi Amman, he, on the other hand, did not have any such idea. Hence, the makers of Nayanthara starrer went on with another director.

RJ Balaji said, “I am not interested in doing Mookuthi Amman 2 now. My plans, my journey and the things that are written on it didn’t fit into this. So they had an idea of what to do but I didn’t have any. That’s why there is another director.”

Moving on, he went on to recall the conversation that took place between him and Sundar C regarding the sequel project. Since Madha Gaja Raja’s director had introduced him to the films, RJ Balaji decided to ask him to helm Mookuthi Amman 2.

In other news, the Nayanthara starrer sequel movie was recently launched formally during an event in Chennai. It was attended by most of the cast and crew of Mookuthi Amman 2, including the leading lady herself.

During the same event, the producer of the film, Ishari Ganesh, left everyone surprised when he claimed that the project would become a “pan-world film” and was being made on a massive budget of Rs. 100 crores.