Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu Re-Release Advance Booking: Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu starrer movie records SENSATIONAL pre-sales
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, starring Venkatesh, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, and Samantha is all set to take a banger opening in its re-release. Check out the details.
Telugu movie Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu in the lead roles, is re-releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie recorded a banger pre-sales at the ticket window.
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu registers solid advances of Rs 2 crore globally
Written and directed by Srikanth Addala, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu (SVSC) has fetched a banger pre-sales of Rs 2 crore globally for its re-release tomorrow. The movie is all set to take a phenomenal start at the box office.
Other than Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu, the much-loved movie also stars Anjali and Samantha. It was a big success during its original release in 2013. A similar kind of response is expected in its second inning, too.
It will be interesting to see how much the movie can put up on its opening day tomorrow. If it records a solid trend in the following days, the family drama has enough potential to blow up the box office and set new benchmarks for the upcoming re-releases.
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu to face Chhaava Telugu release
Set to release in 4K print, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu will face a significant clash with Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava at the Telugu box office. The historical drama is releasing tomorrow in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the Telugu-dubbed audio after huge public demand.
Looking at the advances of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, one can say that the first quarter of 2025 belongs to Venkatesh. His action-comedy Sankranthiki Vasthunam turned out to be a massive blockbuster in January, and now his 12-year-old movie is set to entertain the audience. Interestingly, both belong to the same production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations.
Are you looking forward to the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu re-release? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
