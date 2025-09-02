Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops cozy hand-holding video with rumored BF Raj Nidimoru, Varun Dhawan comments

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her social media handle to share a video from her Dubai trip. The clip featured a minute-long glimpse into the actress’ day in the vibrant city, even showcasing a moment where she was seen holding hands with her rumored boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops special moments from Dubai trip

Advertisement

Sharing the video, Samantha penned, “Dubai for a minute.” As she unveiled the clip, her former co-star Varun Dhawan left a heart emoji in the comments.

See Varun Dhawan’s comment:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru

For those unaware, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently made headlines after being spotted alongside her alleged boyfriend, Raj Nidimoru, on multiple occasions. Many netizens believe the actress was soft-launching her partner, though neither she nor Raj has made an official announcement.

Samantha and The Family Man director reportedly fell in love with each other during the shoot of Citadel and have continued their relationship since.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on reducing work

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about being at a stage in her career where she only takes on projects she feels passionate about, which includes films and fitness.

During an interview with a media portal, the actress said, “I’ve been a part of several films and series, but not all of them were passion projects. But now, every single thing I do, every business I invest in, every film that I produce, all have my heart.”

Advertisement

Emphasizing that she no longer juggles multiple projects at once, she added, “I no longer shoot five films at a time. One thing I’ve realized is that I need to listen to my body, so I’ve reduced the amount of work I do. But now everything I do and put my energy into matters so much more.”

Samantha’s upcoming works

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a cameo role in the movie Shubham. The horror comedy venture featuring newcomers Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, and others in key roles was bankrolled by the actress herself.

Looking ahead, she will next be seen in the web series, Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring with Aditya Roy Kapur. The show will also feature Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal in supporting roles.

ALSO READ: Chiranjeevi Konidela wishes ‘100 years of good health’ to brother Pawan Kalyan on his birthday, calls him ‘top actor’