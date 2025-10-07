Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu making a comeback to Tamil cinema in Simbu’s Arasan with Vetrimaaran?

Silambarasan TR, aka Simbu, is currently working on his gangster action film, Arasan. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the upcoming movie is confirmed to take place within the Vada Chennai Cinematic Universe, which has Dhanush in the lead.

While rumors about the film and its cast continue to circulate, speculations suggest that Samantha Ruth Prabhu may be part of the project. Could this mark her return to Tamil cinema after a brief hiatus?

Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu returning to Tamil cinema with STR’s Arasan?

According to a report by 123 Telugu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in early talks to star in Arasan. Although an official confirmation has not yet been made, if things go as planned, this would mark Samantha and STR’s reunion after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa.

For those unaware, Samantha's last appearance in a Tamil film was Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), where she starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the romantic comedy film told the tale of a perpetually unlucky man who falls in love with two women simultaneously.

The movie had received mixed reviews upon release, with many criticizing its outdated screenplay. However, the film was a success at the box office.

If Samantha indeed takes on a lead role in Arasan, then it would mark her return to Tamil cinema after three years.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in a lead role in the Amazon Prime web series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The spy action show featured the actress alongside Varun Dhawan and was directed by the duo, Raj & DK.

Looking ahead, the actress recently confirmed via her social media handle that her next film will be the Telugu-language action flick Maa Inti Bangaram.

In addition, Sam also has the upcoming web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom in the pipeline, where she will be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen in Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam. The gangster actioner received an underwhelming response upon release and is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Apart from Arasan, STR is confirmed to appear in the tentatively titled STR 49, directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan. He is also set to collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy action adventure project.

