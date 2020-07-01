EXCLUSIVE: Shraddha Srinath on her acting journey: I'm here to act, I'm not a heroine

It has indeed been a long journey for Shraddha Srinath and audience has witnessed some amazing work of hers of late. Read what the actress has to say about it.

Known for her impactful performances in films like Jersey, Vikram Vedha, Nerkonda Paarvai among others, actress Shraddha Srinath has indeed come a long way and is winning hearts of the audience. The stunner has left the audience amazed of late with some brilliant roles. Sharing about her acting journey, Shraddha in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla said, "The journey has been very rewarding but it has also been full of doubts and questions. Constantly thinking if I'm doing the right thing, or picking the right film...why I'm being so picky...Should I be shining more commercial films...There have been a lot of questions but in the end, whenever I picked the film, I remember where I came from, I come from theatre and hold the dignity of the art form I learnt there. I realized I'm here for the long run and if you want to be a part of it, you have to make the right decisions. I'm here to act, I'm not a heroine...I'm here because of my talent."

Asked if she expected this huge buzz for her recently OTT release, 'Krishna and his Leela', Shraddha says, "It is a 3-year long film...In the start, I was really very excited but it got delayed further and I was thinking why is it taking so much time as I really loved the film. I realized, when you release the film after a very long time, the characters start looking old, different but your audience has seen them newly, but luckily it didn't happen with this film. It looks great even now and relatable. I definitely had a lot of expectations with this film. It is the character I want my audience to see me in. I usually, keep my expectations to a bare minimum, I'm that kind of person. I hope for best but I equally prepare myself for anything."

The recently released rom-com navigates tricky corners of confusing relationships and Shraddha has been in such situation in real life as well. She reveals, "I'm I have been in a situation like this and now I'm totally a different person. My take on relationships is something else now."

So far, the OTT Telugu film releases have received average reviews, however, Krishna and his Leela has changed that scenario. Sharing her thought on the same, the Jersey actress says, "I think Krishna and his Leela have set a sort of tone...It is unfortunate that so far OTT releases were not getting great reviews. It could be anything, maybe the makers are not releasing the kind of freedom, creativity can bring on the OTT platform. It can be one of the reasons, I feel. I feel Krishan and his Leela has set a tone for future shows and movies that we will be watching on OTT platform I think it's great that you can be expressive and talk about social issues without the fear of censorship, backlash. It is a wonderful platform for us to really speak our mind."

