Women's Day Exclusive: Shruti Haasan on being called 'unlucky', pay parity & seeing tough times with Akshara

On a daily basis, we see a lot of stories of rousing triumphs that prove that women are not just restricted to the kitchen. There are different tales of everyday rebellions and the women who got the spirit to celebrate their flaws, small wins, and stood up against all odds to live up to their dreams. Today, for Women's Day special, we have Shruti Haasan who has always believed in 'starting again'. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti opens up about the struggles that took her to great heights, sister Akshara Haasan being her support system, how she continued to hold on her own while people looked at her star status, and more. Shruti Haasan "I was being paid peanuts at the start of my career and I have proven myself enough.

Asked Shruti if there was a phase where she faced sexism or felt typecast in her career, the Salaar actress says, "OMG, so much, especially at the beginning of my career. They said your face is not like a face girl next door, she will never fit into any part. I'm really happy that I have come across many who said 'she will never' to 'she belongs here'. In many situations, they were like she will never be a successful movie star. When I started into my independent space, people were like they will not pay to watch this and I took it all the way to London. I just want to tell people, if there is one thing you can take away from my life is that 'people kept saying no and never' and I kept saying okay that is your opinion. I want to do this, I'm doing it and I'm here."

She continues, "And I remember being typecast definitely for glamorous roles. I also remember, I wasn't great in my first film and so I realise, climbing the mountain back up I didn't use my parents' name or help or support to go ahead. It took me a long time and I'm grateful for the journey because I learned a lot. I had meetings enough and people you used to say it's just your face, maybe you should speak in a higher pitch, you shouldn't wear black when you go for meetings. I heard everything and I just tried to stay true to myself. I also took good advice and I really value the people who give me real constructive criticism that could hold me for the rest of my life."

Shruti, known for her extraordinary rise, fall in her career also revealed that she was blamed and called 'unlucky' after her first Telugu film.

"I remember during my first Telugu film, they used to call me iron leg and she is really unlucky and the common factor between my first 2 films was the same Hero but nobody was ever willing to say that maybe these films didn't work. And when I did 3rd film, it turned out good. People were like oh she is a golden leg and it changed overnight. I love the Telugu industry because they have given me home and acceptance like nobody else," says the Vakeel Saab actress who tome some time out time to speak to us while she is still recovering from COVID-19.

Shruti also opened up on pay parity in the industry and how she was being paid peanuts during the initial stage of her career. "I was being paid peanuts at the start of my career and I have proven myself enough. People are imagining that I had this huge status but I didn't. I was always like 'you need to work' and 'build my profile'. The pay parity bothers me now because it's been 12 years and I have proven myself. In general, if you compare the most successful actress and the most famous successful actor, the pay disparity is ridiculous," she confesses.

Asked if her surname and star status demands a standard of excellence from her. She says, "I had forgotten about it long ago. I really did forget about it long ago and I think people don't even remember beyond a point. On special occasions, they do remember it but the journey throughout is pretty much yours. I think if you want to make it big, you have to grind like everyone else.

Tell me about the women and their influence on your life? "Akshara and I have a very special bond because we have seen tough times together and that only we know about. I think that's the truth every sibling in the world will know about each other's life like nobody else. Akshu is currently in London, filming and I'm so happy to see the person she has become, the kind of person she is and has achieved in life. She has really been my amazing support system ever since we were kids. I'm also thankful to my female friends, some are the same ones I had in the kindergarten, school days. I'm thankful to the good women I have in my life, have learnt so much from them," said Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti.

What about that voice in your head about things that people keep saying, "you can’t or shouldn’t do'. How do you overcome it?

"I came with my own bag of insecurities like everybody does but I think, we all have a voice inside us. If we have conversations without ourselves, I think we can find a way. Inside, we do know what we are doing is right for us. I always ask myself is this is taking closer to me being a better version or away from being better. Better means different at different times. You also go through it because you get a lesson to learn on it. Earlier it was much harder for me, but later on when I chose the part of just saying 'I dont have to be perfect but be myself,' and honest and then it started becoming a little easier," says the actress-musician.

