Sobhita Dhulipala channels her inner Vaanathi from Ponniyin Selvan-I in new PICS from wedding with Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala is on cloud nine after marrying Naga Chaitanya on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle to share some new photos of herself as a South Indian bride. In the pictures, she looked stunning in a gold Kanjivaram saree.

Sobhita exuded royalty in a saree with intricate detailing and paired it with a matching blouse. She accessorized with traditional temple jewelry that included a layered necklace and armlets. Her accessories also featured bangles and a waist belt. Meanwhile, Sobhita opted for a braided hair look with jasmine flowers to enhance her natural look.

Sobhita also shared photos of her second bridal look, which screamed simplicity. Soon after she made the post, her fans took to the comment section to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "The beauty, the tradition, the simplicity, the authenticity."

On the other hand, another user commented, "The most beautiful bride." A netizen got emotional and wrote, "2 states wedding song playing in background."

Take a look at the photos below:

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya also shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony in a joint post. Sharing the photos, they wrote, "Am I dancing for Mangalyam or for the sake of our life? Kante Bhadnami Subhage Tvam Saradam Satam."

In the pictures, the couple shared some candid moments from the wedding ceremony that caught everyone's attention. After they made the post, their friends from the film industry showered them with well wishes.

"Constant companionship to you two! Love love love!" read a comment.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones and family members in Hyderabad. The couple got married as per South Indian traditions. The ceremony was also attended by some A-listers, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Nani, Karthi, SS Rajamouli, Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, and more.

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya exchanged rings earlier this year on August 8 at a private ceremony.

