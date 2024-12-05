Year Ender 2024: 9 biggest controversies of South film industry; Dhanush vs Nayanthara, Darshan's case and more

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding death and assault.

2024 has been quite eventful. While fans witnessed some memorable moments in the South Indian film industry, they also saw major controversies. From Nayanthara's feud with Dhanush to Konda Surekha's remarks about Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, netizens experienced plenty of drama this year. As 2025 is just around the corner, let us take a look back at the biggest controversies that left everyone shocked.

9 Biggest controversies of South film industry in 2024

1. Arshad Warsi's 'joker' comment on Prabhas

The controversy between Arshad Warsi and Prabhas started after the Bollywood star called the latter's character in Kalki 2898 AD a "joker." This upset fans and the Telugu film industry alike. Warsi later clarified his comment was about the character and not Prabhas.

He said, quoted by ANI, "Everybody has their own point of view and people like to interpret noise. I spoke about the character, not the person. He (Prabhas) is a brilliant actor." However, many still criticized his choice of words. Following the backlash, Warsi said he would stop critiquing films or actors in the future. He joked that he would love every film he watches from now on.

2. Jayam Ravi and Aarti divorce

The feud between Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi escalated after their divorce announcement on September 9. Aarti claimed the announcement took her by surprise. She said she was blindsided by Jayam's decision. Following this, rumors about the actor's link-up with singer Kenishaa Francis also surfaced online. Reports suggested they had been in a secret relationship for some time.

According to the Times of India, these claims grew after news of their Goa vacation surfaced. They were reportedly fined for speeding his vehicle during the trip. Jayam addressed the media about the rumors. He urged them not to involve Kenishaa in their personal matters.

He called her a talented artist and a licensed psychologist. He requested privacy for her amid the speculation. For now, both Jayam and Aarti remain focused on their children.

3. AR Rahman's link-up rumors with bassist Mohini Dey

After AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu announced their separation, people speculated about a romantic link between the composer and his bassist Mohini Dey. This was because the bassist had also announced her divorce on the same day. The timing led many to believe the events were connected.

Mohini addressed the rumors on social media. She described AR Rahman as a father figure and expressed disappointment over how the media portrayed their professional relationship. Mohini further urged the public to respect their privacy during their difficult time. She stated that she would not waste her energy on false claims.

AR Rahman's family also responded to the rumors. They called the speculation baseless and requested people to respect their personal lives.

4. Konda Surekha vs Akkineni family

The feud between Konda Surekha and the Akkineni family began after her remarks linked to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce. She reportedly accused KT Rama Rao of influencing the Kushi actress and also alleged that Nagarjuna forced Samantha into compromising situations. These claims were tied to the demolition of the N-convention center.

The Akkineni family denied all the allegations. They called Surekha's remarks false and defamatory. Nagarjuna filed a defamation case against her. He said her comments were meant to harm their family.

Surekha later took back her statements on Samantha. She claimed her words were misunderstood. Despite this, the backlash continued as Nagarjuna claimed she never apologized to them.

5. Darshan Thoogudeepa's case

Darshan Thoogudeepa is facing legal trouble in connection with the alleged murder of his fan Renukaswamy. The incident reportedly started after Renukaswamy sent inappropriate messages to actress Pavithra Gowda. This allegedly led to a violent confrontation involving Darshan and others. The police charged Darshan and several individuals with murder and conspiracy. A chargesheet has been filed with evidence against them.

Darshan denied the accusations and his team argued the case was based on circumstantial evidence. In October 2024, the Kannada actor was granted interim bail for six weeks due to health issues. The legal case is still ongoing and a final decision is yet to be taken.

6. Dhanush vs Nayanthara

Sometime back, Nayanthara wrote an open letter to Dhanush accusing him of withholding permission for footage from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. She claimed Dhanush refused a No Objection Certificate despite two years of requests. She alleged his actions were due to a personal grudge against her and her husband Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara called Dhanush a "tyrant" and accused him of hypocrisy.

In response, Dhanush's production house Wunderbar Films sent a legal notice to Nayanthara, her husband and their company. He sued them for using the clip without permission.

7. Tirupati Laddu controversy involving Pawan Kalyan and Karthi

The Tirupati Laddu controversy began when Karthi made a light-hearted comment during an event in Hyderabad. He joked about avoiding discussions on the sacred laddu, which upset Pawan Kalyan. The veteran actor criticized Karthi and warned him to respect cultural traditions. Karthi apologized on social media and clarified that he meant no disrespect. Pawan Kalyan accepted the apology and appreciated his gesture.

For the unversed, the Tirupati Laddu controversy began over allegations of adulterated ghee used in the temple's sacred laddus. According to India Today, Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress Party government of allowing ghee with animal fats.

8. Hema Committee Report

The Hema Committee Report exposed issues of harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report revealed a hostile environment with poor amenities and a mafia exploiting female artists for career favors.

Celebrities including Ranjith Balakrishnan, Siddique, and others were named as accused in the report. Amid this, Mohanlal and the entire AMMA committee resigned. The findings reignited the #MeToo movement.

Not only Mollywood, but renowned people from other industries also faced serious charges under assault. Choreographer Jani Master was also arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for assaulting his female colleague, who was a minor at the time of the abuse. However, Jani Master was released on bail.

9. Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes actress onto the stage

A controversy erupted around Nandamuri Balakrishna after a video showed him pushing actress Anjali at a Gangs of Godavari event. The clip showed the veteran actor shoving Anjali aside on stage and soon it sparked public outrage online. Netizens called his actions disrespectful and demanded an apology. Many highlighted this as part of his past problematic behavior.

However, Anjali later addressed the issue on social media. She thanked Balakrishna for attending the event and clarified their mutual respect.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, mental, or emotional abuse, then do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

