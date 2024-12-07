Ajith Kumar wraps up dubbing for Vidaamuyarchi in Azerbaijan ahead of film's release on Pongal 2025; see PIC

Ajith Kumar is all set to hit the big screens next year for Pongal 2025 with his much-awaited movie Vidaamuyarchi. Now, the superstar has wrapped up the dubbing works for the movie in Azerbaijan with the makers making it official with a picture.

In a post on Instagram, the makers penned, “Ajith Kumar completes dubbing for VidaaMuyarchi in Baku, Azerbaijan.” Alongside AK in the picture, the movie’s director Magizh Thirumeni, and sound designer were also present.

See the official post of Vidaamuyarchi dubbing wrap ft Ajith Kumar:

The action thriller flick starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role has been in the making for quite some time. As the movie is inching closer to its release date, the makers have also unveiled its teaser, offering glimpses of a slick action movie.

As the AK starrer’s teaser stormed the internet, several rumors have been going around that the film is the remake of Kurt Russell starrer Breakdown. Additionally, there were also speculations of the movie being remade without acquiring proper rights from the original makers, leading them to issue a legal dispute.

However, as per a recent report, it was said that the claims of legal dispute against the movie are baseless and untrue. Moreover, it is also claimed that the similarities between the visuals in the teaser to the American movie Breakdown are coincidental.

In case you haven't heard, the movie Breakdown tells the story of a couple on a cross-country road trip when their brand-new car unexpectedly breaks down. A passing truck driver stops to assist and offers to take the wife to a nearby diner, but it soon becomes clear that she has been abducted. The film then follows the husband's desperate quest to save his wife from danger.

While the teaser of Vidaamuyarchi seemingly looked similar to the American movie, it will only be known in due time whether it is a remake or not. Moving ahead, Ajith Kumar is also slated to hit the big screens one more time next year with the film Good Bad Ugly, directed by Mark Antony fame Adhik Ravichandran.

