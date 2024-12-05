Squid Game 2: BIGBANG’s T.O.P takes on the role of a retired rapper Thanos in upcoming installment

Squid Game Season 2 is all set to make its grand premiere, and fans are especially excited following the massive success of the first season. Ahead of its release, a new video has been unveiled, where the lead cast members provide insights into their respective characters. BIGBANG’s T.O.P has revealed that he will be playing the character of a retired rapper, which has thrilled fans, as he shares the same profession in real life.

On December 5, 2024, Netflix Productions released a video titled ‘Meet the Cast’, where the actors discuss their roles in Squid Game Season 2. The video featured Lee Jung Jae, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Lee Jin Wook, Park Sung Hoon, Yang Dong Geun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Seo Hwan, and Jo Yu Ri. BIGBANG’s former member T.O.P, also known as Choi Seung Hyun, will portray the character Thanos, a retired rapper.

The artist explained that Thanos enters the game after making a poor investment decision. After watching Myung Gi’s YouTube channel—another contestant in the games—Thanos placed all his trust in him and invested his entire savings, only to lose everything. This devastating loss forces him to join the games. Thanos also embodies the appearance of a rapper, with purple-dyed hair and a carefree demeanor. Additionally, he clashes with Myung Gi during the show, adding further excitement to his character arc.

Im Si Wan will portray Myung Gi, a YouTuber who previously hosted cryptocurrency investment broadcasts. After suffering massive financial losses due to a bad investment—and causing similar losses for his subscribers—he ends up on the run from both debt collectors and his enraged followers. This eventually leads him to join the game. Moreover, Jo Yu Ri plays Junhee, Myung Gi’s ex-lover and one of his victims, who also suffered a significant financial loss and was forced to join the game as a result.

Directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk, Squid Game Season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the deadly games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the role of Seong Gi Hun. Lee Byung Hun is set to return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast lineup includes Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yu Ri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P, and more.

