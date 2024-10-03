Squid Game Season 2 makers ask viewers to check around for Gong Yoo's character aka recruiter

Squid Game Season 2 has been raising excitement among viewers with the teasers and posters that are being unveiled prior to its release this December. The latest promotional teasers feature the Recruiter in places like a forecrossing and railway station while the makers ask the audience to look out for the person if they wish to join the game.

On October 3, a new set of promotional teasers for Squid Game Season 2 were unveiled on Squid Game's official social media accounts. The latest teaser shows a Rectruiter in common places like railway stations and pavements in different countries. The caption asks viewers to look out for the Recruiter if they wish to participate in the Squid Game. In the show, Gong Yoo takes on the role of the Recruiter. She will be returning for the second season as well.

The second season will premiere on December 26. Following this, the finale, Squid Game Season 3 will be released in 2025. Part two will also star Kang Ha Neul, In Siwan, Park Sung Hoon, former BIGBANG's former member T.O.P, and more along with Lee Jung Jae and Gong Yoo.

According to sources, Season 2 will reportedly consist of 6 episodes, and Season 3 will also include 6 to 7 episodes. The series will be released in similar lines to The Glory, and the time between the release of the two seasons will not be huge. Reports also mentioned that the filming for Season 2 and Season 3 took place together, and it was like shooting for a long story that would be released in 2 parts.

Squid Game is a survival drama about a group of people who enrol to play a game, winning which promises great fortune. But the illusion of it all shatters when the realities of what it means to lose are revealed.

