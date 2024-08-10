Stray Kids breaks personal record as Chk Chk Boom spends third week on UK Official Singles Chart

Stray Kids recently made their much-anticipated comeback with a new album titled ATE. The record was extremely well-received by the fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the album has managed to maintain its position on the UK Official Singles Chart for multiple weeks now.

On August 9, 2024, the Official Chart disclosed that Stray Kids’ track Chk Chk Boom has charted on the UK Official Singles Chart for the third consecutive week. The track ended up taking 99th place on the chart this week. Moreover, the song charted on the Official Singles Downloads Chart and ranked 97.

Previously, in July, Stray Kids achieved their first-ever top 40 single in the United Kingdom when their new track Chk Chk Boom debuted at No. 30 on the Official Singles Chart. The new song is now the groups’ first song ever to spend three weeks on the chart.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids is comprised of eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with the release of the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they are set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago in August 2024. The group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chan Eun Woo set to appear in music video for Norwegian singer Peder Elias’ upcoming track Hey Hello