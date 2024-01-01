Stray Kids tease upcoming albums, global tour, and more in STEP OUT 2024 video; WATCH

Stray Kids started the new year with a bang by dropping a new video titled STEP OUT 2024, giving us a sneak peek into their big plans for the year. Released at midnight KST on January 1st, the video celebrates their achievements in 2023 and leaves us eagerly anticipating what they have in store for 2024.

Stray Kids fans, aka STAYs, are in for an exhilarating ride as the group unveiled a sneak peek into their 2024 plans with the release of their annual STEP OUT video on January 1st at 12 a.m. KST. Titled STEP OUT 2024, the video reflects on the group's achievements in 2023 and serves as an exciting preview of what lies ahead.

Among the exciting announcements are the revelation of new albums, marking an eagerly anticipated return for the group. Additionally, Stray Kids gears up for their third world tour and fourth fan meeting, promising unforgettable experiences for their dedicated followers, STAYs worldwide.

The video teaser also hints at an array of interesting content, including the continuation of their beloved SKZ-PLAYER, 1 Kid’s Room, and 2 Kids Show series, amplifying the anticipation among fans for the diverse and engaging content the group has in store. As the teaser sets the stage for an eventful year, Stray Kids' STEP OUT 2024 promises a thrilling journey for fans, brimming with music, tours, and engaging experiences.

Watch Stray Kids’ STEP OUT 2024 video here:

Here’s a list of K-pop idols confirmed to make a comeback in 2024

With the onset of 2024, anticipation is building as several renowned artists gear up for their highly-anticipated comebacks. Among the familiar names generating excitement with their upcoming returns are Jin from BTS, IU, G-Dragon, and Cho Yong Pil.

1. BTS’ Jin

Jin's solo debut holds immense anticipation as he gears up to release his first solo album in 2024, marking a significant milestone in his musical journey. Currently serving his mandatory military service, Jin's impending discharge reportedly on June 12, 2024, has fans eagerly counting down the days. With his first official solo track, The Astronaut, released on October 28, 2023, Jin showcased his exceptional talent, breaking music records. The prospect of his album post-military service has sparked excitement among ARMYs, eagerly awaiting his return and the promise of more of his solo work.

2. IU

IU's highly-anticipated album marks her return to music after two years since Pieces in December 2021. Balancing her acting career, she's poised to reaffirm her musical prowess. Known for hits like Good Day, Palette, and Blueming, IU's every release garners immense love. Her recent announcement on YouTube hinted at intense recording sessions for the title track and another significant song, deviating from her usual three-letter song titles. Adding to the excitement, BTS' V's cameo in her music video amplifies anticipation. IU's promise of a CGI-free video, embodying an unprecedented atmosphere, sets the stage for a thrilling musical comeback.

3. G-Dragon

G-Dragon's highly anticipated comeback after a six-year hiatus has fans buzzing with excitement. The iconic artist, recently cleared of drug allegations, signed an exclusive contract with Galaxy Corporation, signaling a fresh start. In a press conference, G-Dragon revealed his commitment to establishing a foundation for drug eradication, blending his artistic endeavors with social responsibilities in his 2024 comeback. With the last release dating back to his 2017 mini-album Kwon Ji Yong, expectations are soaring for what promises to be a remarkable return to the music scene, showcasing G-Dragon's enduring influence and creative prowess.

4. Cho Yong Pil

Cho Yong Pil, renowned as the King of Singers, is gearing up for a highly anticipated comeback with his 20th studio album. Amidst celebrations for his 55th debut anniversary, he teased the album's release, initially introducing snippets through Road to Twenty-Prelude One and Road to Twenty-Prelude Two. While the complete album is yet to surface, expectations soar for its launch in the upcoming months. Cho Yong Pil's enduring legacy was further cemented by his series of 55th-anniversary concerts across Gwangju, Seoul, Daegu, and Busan, reaffirming his esteemed status and fueling anticipation for the impending release of his awaited album in the first half of the year.

