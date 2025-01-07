Study Group stills: Hwang Minhyun goes above and beyond to keep his team intact in upcoming comedy

Study Group is an upcoming South Korean series starring Hwang Minhyun in the leading role. Ahead of its much-anticipated premiere, new still cuts from the show have been released, providing a glimpse of the show. The plot of the series follows the life of a student who strives to excel academically while being exceptionally skilled at fighting.

On January 7, 2024, the production team of Study Group released new stills featuring Hwang Minhyun as Yoon Ga Min. In the images, Yoon Ga Min’s duality is showcased in the harsh world of Yuseong Vocational High School. Amid the chaos, his neat uniform and calm demeanor sharply contrast with the school’s gritty atmosphere, raising questions about how he will navigate this turbulent environment.

One still features Yoon Ga Min focused on fitness, underscoring his dedication as a student who begins each day with exercise in hopes of improving academically. However, his true prowess seems to lie in his fighting skills rather than his studies. Another image shows him shedding his glasses, confronting an enemy with unwavering intensity, hinting at a more assertive and combative side.

As Yoon Ga Min becomes entangled in a fierce battle for dominance, the challenge of safeguarding his study group while striving to complete his education adds further suspense to his journey.

Advertisement

Adapted from the popular webtoon of the same name, Study Group is a high school action-comedy centered on Yoon Ga Min, a student whose dream of academic success contrasts with his natural talent for fighting. At one of the world’s most notorious high schools, he forms a study group and embarks on the cutthroat journey of preparing for college entrance exams.

Study Group is set to be released on January 23, 2025.

ALSO READ: 'I miss...’: Crypto Man director gets emotional remembering late Song Jae Rim during film’s preview